Grant Napear Parts Ways With Kings And KHTK After Twitter Dispute Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:45s - Published 1 hour ago Grant Napear Parts Ways With Kings And KHTK After Twitter Dispute Grant Napear has resigned from the Sacramento Kings and has been fired from his radio job at KHTK for controversial tweets about the Black Lives Matter movement. 0

