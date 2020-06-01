Global  

Grant Napear Parts Ways With Kings And KHTK After Twitter Dispute

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Grant Napear Parts Ways With Kings And KHTK After Twitter Dispute

Grant Napear Parts Ways With Kings And KHTK After Twitter Dispute

Grant Napear has resigned from the Sacramento Kings and has been fired from his radio job at KHTK for controversial tweets about the Black Lives Matter movement.

