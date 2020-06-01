Grant Napear Parts Ways With Kings And KHTK After Twitter Dispute
Grant Napear has resigned from the Sacramento Kings and has been fired from his radio job at KHTK for controversial tweets about the Black Lives Matter movement.
BantheMask @realDonaldTrump @WhiteHouse @attorneygeneral People are getting fired for arguing that all races matter that AllL… https://t.co/wJlR3mlTM3 32 minutes ago
KHTK Suspends Kings Play-By-Play Voice Grant Napear's Radio ShowGrant Napear, the voice of the Sacramento Kings and co-host of a popular sports talk radio show, has been placed on administrative leave for a comment he tweeted about the Black Lives Matter movement.
Grant Napear On Leave After Twitter DisputeThe voice of the Sacramento Kings has been placed on administrative leave.