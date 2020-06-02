'Our Fellow Citizens Are Not The Enemy': Retired General Reacts To Trump's Threat To Invoke Insurrection Act

President Donald Trump on Monday called for US military troops to quell the George Floyd protests taking place across the country.

If the city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residence, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.

President Donald Trump According to Business Insider, the Insurrection Act was last invoked during the Los Angeles Rodney King riots in 1992.

The act allows the president, by executive order, to deploy US forces inside the country to suppress an insurrection.

Congressional lawmakers with national security experience and retired senior military officials responded furiously.

America is not a battleground.

Our fellow citizens are not the enemy.

Retired US Army Gen.

Martin Dempsey Former chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff