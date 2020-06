Free masks given to Clinton residents Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:29s - Published 53 minutes ago Drivers lined up in Clinton to receive free face masks. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend GIVEAWAY?IF YOU DON’T HAVE THEM GET THEMAND USE THEM WHENEVER YOU GO OUTPEOPLE LINED UP AT RACEWAY PARKTO CLAIM A FREE METH TO CLINTONFIRE DEPARTMENT PASSED OUTLEADERS.SAY THE CITY RECEIVED TWENTYTHOUSAND MASS FROM MEMA ANDSTATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT.TUESDAY THE SUPPLY WAS LIMITEDTO PEOPLE WHO ARE 60 YEARS OLDAND OLDER THE 60 YEAR OLDS ARETHE MOST VULNERABLE FOR THISVIRUS AND EVERYTHING.THEY DON’T THEY DON’T REBOUND ASQUICKLY AS EVERYBODY ELSE WHENTHEY GET SICK THAT MOVING.IT SAYS THE OTHERS IN THE END ISABLE TO GET DISEASE LITTLE BITQUICKER.AND SO WE NEED TO HAVE THAT WENEED TO BE CONSIDERED FIRSTPROOF OF IS REQUIRED.SO CLINTON POLICE WERE IDS ASTHEY WERE DIRECTING TRAFFICPEOPLE SAY THEY APPRECIATE THEFREE MASK AND YOU SEE SO MANYPEOPLE IN SO MANY PLACES THATAREN’T WEARING THEM AT ALL.THEY DON’T REALIZE THE NECESSITYOF DOING THAT BECAUSE THEY’RENOT ONLY PROTECTING OTHERS, BUTTHEY REALLY PROTECT THEMSELVES.I WEARING DUE TO THE LIMITEDSUPPLY ONLY ONE MASS WAS GIVENOUT PER PERSON.WE WOULDN’T BE PROVIDING THESEMASKS IF THEY HADN’T BEENPROVIDED FOR US BECAUSE THESETHINGS ARE HARD TO COME BY.I’VE ORDERED 40 CASES OF MASSFOR THE FIRE DEPARTMENT.AND THEY’RE TELLING ME THAT YOUKNOW, I COULD BE ANYWHERE FROMTHREE MONTHS TO SIX MONTHS AWAYON TRYING TO GET THEM





You Might Like

Tweets about this