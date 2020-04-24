Entrepreneur encourages minorities to start businesses

One business owner encourages minorities to start their own businesses to bring about real change in the community.

AMID THE PROTESTS --AN ENTREPRENEUR IN THEMETRO HAS A NEW WAYTO SPARK CHANGE IN OURCOMMUNITY.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER SARAH PLAKEHEARD HIS IDEA TO GETPEOPLE IN POWER TOLISTEN -- STARTING WITHBUSINESS OWNERS.One entrepreneur we spoketo says the community needsmore of this - more black-owned businesses.

And evenif you're not a person of color,you can find ways to supportthese businesses.Darran Jasper says he cansee his vision clearly --It's always from within wherewe start...He is speaking out after daysof protesting and rioting inKansas City following GeorgeFloyd's murder...And I don't believe blackAmerica has started fromwithin.

And that 'within' startswith building companies,building creating more blackand latino owners.Jasper is an entrepreneur andpart owner at Elevate Bar andGrill in KCK.

He saysminorities have beenprotesting police brutality fordecades with littleimprovement - that's why hewants to spark a movement ofminority-owned businesses.An employee has not muchpower at all, but words comingfrom an owner can movesenators or congressman orhouse representatives.The Heartland Chamber ofCommerce is a resource forhopeful entrepreneurs..

Oranyone else wanting to knowwhere to find black-ownedbusinesses.Standing in solidarity is onething but actually bringing animpact to community meansyou will bring dollars to thecommunity, that you will investin the community.Darran says it's about buildinga better community for thefuture.There are positive things wecan be doing right now thatwill uplift us so that we're inabetter position the next timean episode happensSarah Plake 41 action news