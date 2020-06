'We're Not Gonna Have A Showdown': LAPD Commander Palka Addresses Peaceful Protest Outside Mayor's Home Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:42s - Published 15 minutes ago 'We're Not Gonna Have A Showdown': LAPD Commander Palka Addresses Peaceful Protest Outside Mayor's Home A large crowd gathered outside Mayor Eric Garcetti's home in Hancock Park Tuesday to protest the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis, continuing a week of protests across L.A. County. LAPD Commander Cory Palka said he wanted to show solidarity, rather than use a show of force against the demonstrators. 0

