Protests continue in downtown Tampa, June 2
Peace protests have continued in downtown Tampa, making what could be a very, very long night for law enforcement Tuesday night.
Candice Aviles Protests continue in downtown #Tampa Curfew starts soon at 7:30pm @10TampaBay https://t.co/rSngplNPMK 2 days ago
Protesters peacefully march to St. Pete police stationProtesters peacefully marched across downtown St. Pete on Monday.
Tampa crowd disperses after Monday night's curfewThe crowd size appeared to be half of what Sunday night's protests were on Monday.