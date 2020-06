Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood meets protesters in Niagara Square

REPORTS ON THECONCERNS THEYSHARED.TO A CROWDEDNIAGARA SQUARE..BUFFALO POLICECOMMISSIONERBYRON LOCKWOODSPOKE TO THE SAMEPEOPLE WHOMARCHED TO BAILEYAVENUE, ON MONDAY.DURING THAT MARCH,THE ORGANIZERPROMISED A REPEATFOR TUESDAY.IF WE DON'T GETTHINGS DONE..

WE'REJUST GOING TO HAVETO DO THIS EVERY DAY.TUESDAY, MERCEDESOVERSTREET ANDTHOSE THATMARCHED ALONGSIDEHER, GOT SOMETHINGDONE..

A MEETINGWITH THE POLICECOMMISSIONER.AND NOT JUST INNIAGARA SQUARE..BUT ONE LATER THISMONTH.AND WE HAVE TOWORK TO CORRECTSOME OF THESETHINGS IN ORDER FORUS TO COMETOGETHER.OVERSTREET SAYSSHE WANTS DOESN'TBELIEVE POLICESHOULD BE ALLOWEDTO POLICETHEMSELVES.THEY'RE NOT BEINGHELD ACCOUNTABLE ATALL IN THECOMMUNITY, THEY'REPUTTING FEAR IN THECOMMUNITY AND WECAN'T HAVE THAT, IN ACOMMUNITY WE'RESUPPOSED TO SERVCEAND PROTECT.JAMES WRIGHTKNOWS THAT FEAR.THAT'S THE REASONWHAT I'LL BE AT HOME.I'M LOOKING OUT THEWINDOW, SCARED TOCOME TO THE DOOR.WRIGHT, BELIEVESSECURING A SIT DOWNMEETING WITH THECOMMISSIONER IS AMAJOR VICTORY FORTHE EVERYONE INMONDAY'S MARCH.A VICTORY HE HOPESIS FOLLOWED BYMANY MOREVICTORIES.WE SHALL OVERCOME.IT'S NOT JUSTSOMETHING THAT'SGOING TO JUST ENDTODAY, ORTOMORROW.

IT TAKESA LITTLE TIME.WESTERN NEWYORKERS DEMANDINGCHANGE.AND NOW THEY HAVEA SEAT AT THE TABLE.JEFF RUSACK 7 EWN.