Business owner sends message to protesters, looters

Velveia Evans, the owner of ATL Wings in Tucson, is now sending a message to both protesters and looters.

Countless protests continue across the nation, following the police killing of George Floyd.

SET -- DOWNTOWN.

NINE ON YOURSIDE'S LUZDELIA CABALLERO SATDOWN WITH AN AFRICAN AMERICANBUSINESS OWNER -- WHO HAS AMESSAGE FOR PROTESTERS.ON CAM FOR VELVEIA EVANS, THEOWNER OF A-T-L WINGS HERE INTUCSON, THIS PROTEST IS ABOUTSEEKING JUSTICE--- JUSTICETHAT, SHE SAYS, HAS BEEN ALONG TIME COMING.

MY FATHERWENT THROUGH THIS.

MY BROTHERSWENT THROUGH THIS.

NOW MYCHILDREN ARE GOING THROUGHTHIS.

VELVEIA SAYS SHE HASLIVED IN FEAR, ALL HER LIFE,BECAUSE OF THE COLOR OF HERSKIN.

EVERYDAY I WAKE UP, MYSKIN IS BLACK, AND ANY OF YOUHAVE NO IDEA WHAT ITS LIKE TOWONDER WHEN YOUR CHILD GOES TOTHE STORE, IF YOULL EVER SEETHEM AGAIN.

SHE SAYS THIS WASTHE CASE WITH GEORGE FLOYDAMERICAS INNOCENCE WAS TAKENWHEN WE SAW A MAN LOSE HISLIFE RIGHT IN FRONT OF OURFACE.

AND SO--VELVEIA SAYS--ITWAS ONLY A MATTER OF TIMEBEFORE PEOPLE TOOK TO THESTREETS TO SEEK JUSTICE,INCLUDING HERE IN TUCSON.ANYTIME YOU OWN A BUSINESS ANDTHERE IS UPROAR, VIOLENCE INTHE AREA, YOU WORRY ABOUT YOURBUSINESS.

FORTUNATELY AND BYTHE GRACE OF GOD, WE HAVE NOTBEEN VANDALIZED