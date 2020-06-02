Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Community Members Call For LAPD Chief To Be Fired During Virtual Police Commission Meeting

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Community Members Call For LAPD Chief To Be Fired During Virtual Police Commission Meeting

Community Members Call For LAPD Chief To Be Fired During Virtual Police Commission Meeting

In a Tuesday morning virtual meeting of the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners, a number of community members called for the firing of Moore.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

ActivistBowen2

ActivistBowen RT @ActivistBowen2: Community Members Call For LAPD Chief To Be Fired During Virtual Police ... https://t.co/ywzdcLKaTP via @YouTube 1 hour ago

ActivistBowen2

ActivistBowen Community Members Call For LAPD Chief To Be Fired During Virtual Police ... https://t.co/ywzdcLKaTP via @YouTube 1 hour ago

Dave_Stanek1

dave stanek. RT @jjjetplane: @cbrew1789 @therealelp Today’s LA budget meeting for LAPD that they held over a public Zoom call and invited community memb… 4 hours ago

jjjetplane

John’s Staying At Home 🌹 @cbrew1789 @therealelp Today’s LA budget meeting for LAPD that they held over a public Zoom call and invited community members to speak. 5 hours ago

sheed

sheed @ChiefHallDPD For example, LAPD has a zoom call going today with members of the community so that they can hear muc… https://t.co/2jc4ZEBuiH 10 hours ago

lapunjabiradio

Punjabi Radio Los Angeles Residents Call for Removal of LAPD Chief After George Floyd Remarks Members of the community called Tuesday for th… https://t.co/l8PLYpMbGK 10 hours ago

devarshpatel

Devarsh Patel RT @marcambinder: .@LAPD is doing a Zoom call with members of the community... hearing some really rough feedback... and also constructive… 11 hours ago

marcambinder

Marc Ambinder .@LAPD is doing a Zoom call with members of the community... hearing some really rough feedback... and also constru… https://t.co/797K9fxvVs 11 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Denver Police To Host Listening Session [Video]

Denver Police To Host Listening Session

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen and other members of the department will hold a virtual town hall.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:17Published
Community Members Call For LAPD Chief Moore's Firing After Statements About Protesters [Video]

Community Members Call For LAPD Chief Moore's Firing After Statements About Protesters

In a Tuesday morning virtual meeting of the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners, a number of community members called for the firing of Moore.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:12Published