Vegas officer remains on life support; community showing support

A Las Vegas police officer remains on life support Tuesday evening after a shooting during Monday's protest and the community was showing support throughout the day.

AND WE'VE SEEN SIGNS OF HOPE..ACROSS THE VALLEY TONIGHTPKG A SINGLE POLICE UNIT..SITS OUTSIDE UMC..TRAUMA ASIGN..WITH A SIMPLE MESSAGE..ILLUNIMATED BY POLICE LIGHTS..WE PRAY FOR YOU...SOT: UNIDENTIFIED COMMUNITYMEMBER "THERE WAS A PEOPLE OUTTHERE PRAYING FOR THE OFFICERAT CIRCUS CIRCUS AND OUT THEREWE KIND OF HELD HANDS SAMESOMEBODY HERE AND PRAYED FOR AMIRACLE FOR THIS OFFICER."THROUGHOUT THE DAY..PEOPLE COMING IN PEACE..TO SHOW THEIR LOVE ANDSUPPORT..FOR OFFICER SHAY MIKALINOS...WHO WASBADLY HURT..JUST 24 HOURS AGO..WAY AROUND MIKALINOS IS ONLIFE SUPPORT..SOT: UNIDENTIFIED COMMUNITYMEMBER IN PRAYER CIRCLE "GODWE'RE THANKFUL THAT THEY'RE OUTTHEIR FAMILIES AND WE THANK YOUIN THE PARKING LOT OF LAS VEGASFIRE AND RESCUE..SHINES BRIGHT WITH THE BADGEFOR THE YOUNG OFFICER..AND THERE'S SEVERAL MORE..WITH MESSAGES OF HOPE ACROSSTHE VALLEY.AND SINCE WE'VE BEEN HERE FORTHE LAST HOUR ANG A HALF..WE HAVE SEEN SEVERAL CARSCOMING BY AND DROPPING OFFITEMS..LIKE FOOD..AND WATER..FOR THE OFFICERS WHO HAVE BEENKEEP WATCHING OUTSIDE OFU-M-C..

TONIGHT..THE INJURIED OFFICE REMAINS INGRAVE CONDITION..REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.ALSO A SMALL MEMORIAL GROWINGOUTSIDE CIRCUS CIRCUS.THIS IS WHERE OFFICERMIKALONIS WAS SHOT.YOU CAN SEE PEOPLE ARE LEAVINGFLOWERS...FOR THE OFFICER.

HE IS ONLIFE SUPPORT.WE ALL ARE PRAYING FOR SHAY....TONIGHT...AND...LOCAL LEADERS ARE REACTING....