Roger Federer , Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic are among the tennis players who joined the #BlackOutTuesday campaign against racial injustice, as protests continue over the death of George Floyd.

'Big Three' join #BlackoutTuesday campaign against racial injustice

VARIOUS OF COCO GAUFF PRACTISING STORY: Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic were among the tennis players who joined the #BlackOutTuesday campaign against racial injustice, as protests continue over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody.

Floyd died after a white policeman pinned his neck under a knee for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

Men's world No.

1 Djokovic posted black screenshots on his Twitter and Instagram pages with the message "Black Lives Matter", and was joined by Federer and Nadal, the other members of the "Big Three" of men's tennis.

Grand Slam winners Maria Sharapova, Petra Kvitova and Stan Wawrinka were among other players who signalled their support for the campaign.

African-American teenage phenomenon Coco Gauff and Japan's Naomi Osaka have also expressed their anger over Floyd's death.

Replying to Federer's Instagram post, the 16-year-old Gauff commented: "Click the link in my bio to get resources on HOW YOU CAN HELP!

THANK YOU." Osaka, whose father is Haitian and mother is Japanese, said people should be doing more than posting "the black square".

