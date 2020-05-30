This diver had an incredible experience as they went eye to eye with two huge humpback whales off the coast of Tonga in the Pacific Ocean.

Diver goes eye to eye with two huge humpback whales in amazing encounter near Tonga

This diver had an incredible experience as they went eye to eye with two huge humpback whales off the coast of Tonga in the Pacific Ocean.

Wildlife photographer Dalida Innes captured this footage near Eua Island as the two giant mammals swam close by.

Innes said: "The female starting to be very curious with us and it was the mating season, the male was following every move she was making so meaning, both were very close to us.

The heat run started just after as more males came to joins us." This encounter was filmed in September 2018.