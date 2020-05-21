Global  

Halle Berry asks fans to help an elderly shop owner after his business burned down

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Halle Berry asks fans to help an elderly shop owner after his business burned down

Halle Berry asks fans to help an elderly shop owner after his business burned down

Halle Berry has urged her followers to help an 81-year-old man whose store was burned down during the protests in Los Angeles last week.

