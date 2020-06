Mother of George Floyd's Six-Year-Old Daughter: He Will Never See Her Grow Up

Roxie Washington, the mother of Geroge Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd, spoke publicly after days of protests following his death.

Washington spoke with her daughter by her side and came after Georgeโ€™s brother appealing for calm in Minneapolis.

Protests have swept US cities since the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American who died after a white policeman pinned his neck under a knee for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis.