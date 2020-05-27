Johnson rejects claims test and trace service not fully operational

Boris Johnson rejected the Labour leader’s claim that the Government’s test, track and trace system is not yet fully operational.

Sir Keir said: “Two weeks ago today at the despatch box the Prime Minister promised that we will have a test, track and trace operation that will be ‘world-beating and yes it will be in place by June 1’.

“But it isn’t.

And a critical element, the ability of local authorities to respond to local spikes is missing.” Mr Johnson replied: “I’m afraid he’s casting aspersions on the efforts of tens of thousands of people who have set up a test, track and trace system in this country from a standing start.

“We now have 40,000 people engaged in this.”