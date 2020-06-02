Global  

LAPD Chief Michel Moore Says George Floyd's De*th Is on Looters' Hands

LAPD Chief Michel Moore Says George Floyd’s De*th Is on Looters’ Hands

LAPD Chief Michel Moore Says George Floyd’s De*th Is on Looters’ Hands

On Monday, a press conference addressing unrest sparked by George Floyd's de*th was held by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore apologizes after saying George Floyd's death is on the 'hands' of looters

LAPD Chief Michel Moore is facing calls to resign after saying George Floyd's death is on the 'hands'...
LAPD Chief Who Equated Looting With George Floyd Death Apologizes: ‘I Misspoke’

LAPD Chief Who Equated Looting With George Floyd Death Apologizes: ‘I Misspoke’LAPD Chief Michel Moore apologized for comments he made equating looting with the killing of George...
Community Members Call For LAPD Chief To Be Fired During Virtual Police Commission Meeting [Video]

Community Members Call For LAPD Chief To Be Fired During Virtual Police Commission Meeting

In a Tuesday morning virtual meeting of the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners, a number of community members called for the firing of Moore.

'The Officers Who Killed George Floyd Are Murderers': Garcetti Defends LAPD Chief Michel Moore In Tuesday Briefing [Video]

'The Officers Who Killed George Floyd Are Murderers': Garcetti Defends LAPD Chief Michel Moore In Tuesday Briefing

"The officers who killed George Floyd are murderers," Mayor Eric Garcetti says while defending LAPD Chief Michel Moore after saying that he hopes to see minimal use of batons and rubber bullets as..

