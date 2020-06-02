LAPD Chief Michel Moore Says George Floyd’s De*th Is on Looters’ Hands
On Monday, a press conference addressing unrest sparked by George Floyd's de*th was held by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.
Community Members Call For LAPD Chief To Be Fired During Virtual Police Commission MeetingIn a Tuesday morning virtual meeting of the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners, a number of community members called for the firing of Moore.
'The Officers Who Killed George Floyd Are Murderers': Garcetti Defends LAPD Chief Michel Moore In Tuesday Briefing"The officers who killed George Floyd are murderers," Mayor Eric Garcetti says while defending LAPD Chief Michel Moore after saying that he hopes to see minimal use of batons and rubber bullets as..