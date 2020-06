"The officers who killed George Floyd are murderers," Mayor Eric Garcetti says while defending LAPD Chief Michel Moore after saying that he hopes to see minimal use of batons and rubber bullets as police disband peaceful protesters

'The Officers Who Killed George Floyd Are Murderers': Garcetti Defends LAPD Chief Michel Moore In Tuesday Briefing

