China deplores UK PM's 'interference' in Hong Kong
China hit out at Britain's proposal to take in almost three million residents of Hong Kong, following Beijing's plan to impose a new security law on the territory.
One News Page China deplores UK PM's 'interference' in Hong Kong
https://t.co/QZkGpVabEt
#China hit out at Britain's proposal t… https://t.co/wQY6MwM9NW 10 minutes ago
AP Video Alert CHINA MOFA HONG KONG - NEW VIDEO
China deplores UK PM's 'interference' in Hong Kong.
STORY #4272222 2 hours ago
China Mission Geneva The unwarranted comments and accusations made by the relevant countries constitute a flagrant interference in Hong… https://t.co/HmWhgkXUpv 3 days ago
Foreign Secretary: China's new laws are a 'clear violation'Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said China's proposed national security law for Hong Kong would be a "clear violation" of their international obligations, and the Government will look to provide a..
China Asks State Firms to Halt Purchases of US Pork and SoybeansThe move comes after Washington announced it would eliminate special treatment to Hong Kong to punish Beijing.