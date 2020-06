Google Facing Lawsuit Claiming The Company Continues to Track User Activity Even in “Incognito Mode” Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:52s - Published 1 hour ago Google Facing Lawsuit Claiming The Company Continues to Track User Activity Even in “Incognito Mode” Google is coming under fire...the company facing a lawsuit in California that’s alleging it continues to track internet activity on Chrome even when users are in incognito mode. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend