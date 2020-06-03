Google Faces $5 Billion US Lawsuit Over Incognito Tracking

Google Faces $5 Billion US Lawsuit Over Incognito Tracking The tech behemoth faces a class action lawsuit filed Tuesday in a San Jose federal court.

The lawsuit accuses Google of tracking millions of users even when they use browsers in "private" or "incognito" mode.

It states that the company collects user information, including what is viewed online and where the viewing takes place.

The complaint alleges that Google is able to do this through the use of Google Ad Manager, Google Analytics and other plug-ins and apps.

Google Complaint, via NBC News Computer security researchers have long suspected "private" browsing to be at risk of being tracked by Google.

The complaint states it is likely that millions of users have been tracked while in "private" mode since June 1, 2016.