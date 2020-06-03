Google Faces $5 Billion US
Lawsuit Over Incognito Tracking The tech behemoth faces
a class action lawsuit filed
Tuesday in a San Jose federal court.
The lawsuit accuses Google of
tracking millions of users even when they
use browsers in "private" or "incognito" mode.
It states that the company collects
user information, including what is viewed
online and where the viewing takes place.
The complaint alleges that Google
is able to do this through the use of
Google Ad Manager, Google Analytics
and other plug-ins and apps.
Google Complaint,
via NBC News Computer security researchers have long suspected "private" browsing to be at risk of being tracked by Google.
The complaint states it is likely that
millions of users have been tracked
while in "private" mode since June 1, 2016.