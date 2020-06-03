Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Faces $5 Billion US Lawsuit Over Incognito Tracking

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Google Faces $5 Billion US Lawsuit Over Incognito Tracking

Google Faces $5 Billion US Lawsuit Over Incognito Tracking

Google Faces $5 Billion US Lawsuit Over Incognito Tracking The tech behemoth faces a class action lawsuit filed Tuesday in a San Jose federal court.

The lawsuit accuses Google of tracking millions of users even when they use browsers in "private" or "incognito" mode.

It states that the company collects user information, including what is viewed online and where the viewing takes place.

The complaint alleges that Google is able to do this through the use of Google Ad Manager, Google Analytics and other plug-ins and apps.

Google Complaint, via NBC News Computer security researchers have long suspected "private" browsing to be at risk of being tracked by Google.

The complaint states it is likely that millions of users have been tracked while in "private" mode since June 1, 2016.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Google faces $5 billion lawsuit over potential Incognito Mode tracking

Google is staring down the barrel of a $5 billion lawsuit over claims that the tech firm collected...
9to5Google - Published Also reported by •CRNMacRumours.comNewsyAppleInsiderProactive Investors


Google Accused Of Tracking Incognito Mode Users, Could Face $5 Billion Fine

Google’s tracking of users in incognito mode isn’t something you might have heard for the first...
Fossbytes - Published



Tweets about this

bitcoincyclist

#freeAssange RT @DuckDuckGo: Incognito mode isn't private. It never was. DuckDuckGo is private. Will always be. https://t.co/bz5VmjurQW 5 seconds ago

jgarciaherrero

Jorge Garcia Herrero (very worried) Google faces $5 billion lawsuit in U.S. for tracking 'private' internet use - Reuters https://t.co/VglCArEQrN 7 seconds ago