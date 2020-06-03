Run the Jewels Drops Surprise Album ‘RTJ4’

Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels surprised fans with the early release of their long-awaited album, 'RTJ4.' The album features previously-released songs "ooh la la" and "yankee and the brave (ep.4)" along with nine other tracks.

It also features contributions from artists such as Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Pharrell and more.

In a post to Instagram announcing the album's release, Killer Mike and El-P signed off on a message saying “f--- it, why wait.” Run the Jewels, via Instagram The pair also used the post to urge their fans to “stay safe and hopeful out there.” Their encouragement is in reference to the widespread protesting currently taking place across the United States.

‘RTJ4’ is available to download for free on Run the Jewels’ website with a donation option available at checkout.

All donations from the album’s downloads will go to the Mass Defense Committee, a network of lawyers and legal workers providing support for political activists and protesters.