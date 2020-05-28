Global  

What Is ‘Remove China Apps,’ Why Did Google Remove It?

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:53s - Published
What Is 'Remove China Apps,' Why Did Google Remove It?

What Is ‘Remove China Apps,’ Why Did Google Remove It?

'Remove China Apps' had been downloaded more than five million times since its debut on May 17.

Millions of Indians are downloading a ‘China app remover’ amid tensions at the border — but it doesn’t work

In the past few days, a new app named “Remove China Apps” has risen to the top position on the...
After Mitron app, Remove China Apps removed from Google Play Store


mDeepak09

Deepak Agrawal Yet another #hypocrisy shown by @GoogleIndia by removing #chineseAppRemover from #playStore. @sundarpichai not gett… https://t.co/pG0r2ZSEsI 37 minutes ago

PiyushK13530787

Piyush Kaushal @sundarpichai Why are you deleting Indian apps like mitron and Remove china apps ?? Wasnt it violating norms ealrie… https://t.co/hVftQp8Q7P 59 minutes ago

miquelcs00

miquelcs00 RT @IndoPac_Info: Remove China Apps, an app that gained popularity in India in recent weeks and did exactly what its name suggests, has bee… 1 hour ago

circuitwires

SAKET SHARMA 🇮🇳 Google has been an A$$H○LE and a Wh○R€ for the Chinese comminists. Google trying to cut down voices of dissent and… https://t.co/93OOEobzXc 2 hours ago

agvaghasia

Anil if @GooglePlay remove China apps from Play store then no longer play store staying in indian smart phone… https://t.co/9qrmBSYWfc 2 hours ago

Umeshku76180450

Umesh kumar RT @EpJayaprakash: #BoycottChineseProducts I just downloaded Remove China Apps from play store and did a scan the result was surprising. T… 2 hours ago

Laurent_Perche

Laurent Perche #India top trending free app on #Google #AppStore , with more than 5 million downloads since late May, is called “R… https://t.co/gXgeBzWgEb 2 hours ago

MalcolmDewald1

Malcolm Dewald RT @DanRDimicco: 1-#RemoveChinaApps,an app that gained popularity in #India in recent weeks & did exactly what its name suggests,has been p… 2 hours ago


