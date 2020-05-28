What Is ‘Remove China Apps,’ Why Did Google Remove It?
'Remove China Apps' had been downloaded more than five million times since its debut on May 17.
Deepak Agrawal Yet another #hypocrisy shown by @GoogleIndia by removing #chineseAppRemover from #playStore. @sundarpichai not gett… https://t.co/pG0r2ZSEsI 37 minutes ago
Piyush Kaushal @sundarpichai Why are you deleting Indian apps like mitron and Remove china apps ?? Wasnt it violating norms ealrie… https://t.co/hVftQp8Q7P 59 minutes ago
miquelcs00 RT @IndoPac_Info: Remove China Apps, an app that gained popularity in India in recent weeks and did exactly what its name suggests, has bee… 1 hour ago
SAKET SHARMA 🇮🇳 Google has been an A$$H○LE and a Wh○R€ for the Chinese comminists. Google trying to cut down voices of dissent and… https://t.co/93OOEobzXc 2 hours ago
Anil if @GooglePlay remove China apps from Play store then no longer play store staying in indian smart phone… https://t.co/9qrmBSYWfc 2 hours ago
Umesh kumar RT @EpJayaprakash: #BoycottChineseProducts
I just downloaded Remove China Apps from play store and did a scan the result was surprising. T… 2 hours ago
Laurent Perche #India top trending free app on #Google #AppStore , with more than 5 million downloads since late May, is called “R… https://t.co/gXgeBzWgEb 2 hours ago
Malcolm Dewald RT @DanRDimicco: 1-#RemoveChinaApps,an app that gained popularity in #India in recent weeks & did exactly what its name suggests,has been p… 2 hours ago
India uninstalled crores of Chinese apps: Soman Wangchuck on his viral videoEducation Reformist, Soman Wangchuck on his viral video on social media said that he was extremely happy not because his video went viral and it got number of views but because people were watching and..
TikTok owner ByteDance side-steps China -sourcesThe parent company of short video app TikTok is taking steps to distance the business from China at a time of rising global tensions, several people told Reuters exclusively. Conway G. Gittens has..