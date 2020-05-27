Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

3 More Minneapolis Police Officers Charged in George Floyd's Death

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:59s - Published
3 More Minneapolis Police Officers Charged in George Floyd's Death

3 More Minneapolis Police Officers Charged in George Floyd's Death

3 More Minneapolis Police Officers Charged in George Floyd's Death Former police officers Tou Thao, J.

Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane have been criminally charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Attorney Ben Crump, via Twitter The charges come more than a week and a half after former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, resulting in his death.

Chauvin, who was initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, now faces charges for second-degree murder.

Floyd’s death has sparked nationwide protests against police violence, with many demonstrators calling for charges against the three ex-cops.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Police officers who watched George Floyd's death now face charges too

Police officers who watched George Floyd's death now face charges tooThis follows thousands of protesters across the globe coming together to call for greater charges for...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •NewsyBelfast TelegraphUSATODAY.comNPR


New video shows Minneapolis police arrest of George Floyd before death

Four white officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been fired from the Minneapolis Police...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphUSATODAY.comNPRSeattle TimesDenver Post




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

College students hold peaceful march around UC [Video]

College students hold peaceful march around UC

College students from the Tri-State formed their own peaceful protest Wednesday afternoon in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:42Published
Three more officers charged over Floyd death [Video]

Three more officers charged over Floyd death

Three police officers have been charged with 'aiding and abetting murder' as Derek Chauvin's murder charge was upgraded.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:39Published