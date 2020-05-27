3 More Minneapolis Police Officers Charged in George Floyd's Death

3 More Minneapolis Police Officers Charged in George Floyd's Death Former police officers Tou Thao, J.

Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane have been criminally charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Attorney Ben Crump, via Twitter The charges come more than a week and a half after former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, resulting in his death.

Chauvin, who was initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, now faces charges for second-degree murder.

Floyd’s death has sparked nationwide protests against police violence, with many demonstrators calling for charges against the three ex-cops.