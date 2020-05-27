3 More Minneapolis Police Officers
Charged in George Floyd's Death Former police officers Tou Thao, J.
Alexander Kueng
and Thomas Lane have been criminally charged
with aiding and abetting murder.
Attorney Ben Crump,
via Twitter The charges come more than a week and a half after
former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s
neck for nearly nine minutes, resulting in his death.
Chauvin, who was initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, now
faces charges for second-degree murder.
Floyd’s death has sparked nationwide protests
against police violence, with many demonstrators
calling for charges against the three ex-cops.