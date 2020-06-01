Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Restaurants can offer outdoor dining
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Restaurants can offer outdoor dining

Restaurants can offer outdoor dining

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo announced June 3 that outdoor dining would be permitted starting June 4, in regions that have entered Phase 2 of reopening.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Favorite local restaurants are going to be even hotter.... now that you can eat on site.

That's right.... you can now eat your meal at the restaurant...just not (in( the restaurant.

The governor announced outdoor dining can start tomorrow inthe.

Some restaurants were forced to shut down completely in the coronavirus climate.

Others....made the change to take-out only.

--carmella's cafe, in new hartford is working right now....to make sure they're ready for diners tomorrow.

But to start, they'll have only five tables.

And that's due to the mandates on distancing.

All tables must be six feet apart and servers must wear masks.

Carmella's is taking it a step further with disposable menus, gloves, and extra sanitation.

Mike ezzo carmella's 2:47:17 i do think everyone is ready 2:47:18 there's pent up desire but i also know there is some anxiety.

People are going to go where they feel the safest and we hope we can do that for them 2:47:28 diners must also have a face covering when not seated.

And when the time comes to eat "in" carmella's....the restaurant is ready with plexiglass barriers on each booth.

In the city of utica.... word from the mayor's office....



Related news from verified sources

Cuomo: Restaurants Allowed To Reopen With Outdoor Dining In Phase 2

Seven upstate regions have already entered Phase 2. As of Thursday, restaurants there can reopen for...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com


Here's The Plan To Bring Outdoor Dining Back To NYC

Here's The Plan To Bring Outdoor Dining Back To NYC The "Open Restaurants" plan aims to make it easy for restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining. [ more...
Gothamist - Published Also reported by •bizjournals


New Jersey To Begin Phase Two Reopening On June 15, Murphy Says

Beginning June 15, restaurants can begin outdoor dining, and non-essential retail stores can allow...
CBS 2 - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Restaurant industry suffering huge losses due to COVID-19 [Video]

Restaurant industry suffering huge losses due to COVID-19

As many restaurants are reopening with outdoor seating - others remain closed and may never open their doors again.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:07Published
Mayor De Blasio Discusses Phase 2 Reopen [Video]

Mayor De Blasio Discusses Phase 2 Reopen

New York City is on track for Phase 2 reopening next week and restaurants can begin outdoor dining on Monday, the mayor said Thursday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 52:28Published
Reopening: Outdoor dining returns to San Mateo County restaurants [Video]

Reopening: Outdoor dining returns to San Mateo County restaurants

Outdoor dining returns to San Mateo County restaurants

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:48Published