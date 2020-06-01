Restaurants can offer outdoor dining

Andrew Cuomo announced June 3 that outdoor dining would be permitted starting June 4, in regions that have entered Phase 2 of reopening.

Favorite local restaurants are going to be even hotter.... now that you can eat on site.

That's right.... you can now eat your meal at the restaurant...just not (in( the restaurant.

The governor announced outdoor dining can start tomorrow inthe.

Some restaurants were forced to shut down completely in the coronavirus climate.

Others....made the change to take-out only.

--carmella's cafe, in new hartford is working right now....to make sure they're ready for diners tomorrow.

But to start, they'll have only five tables.

And that's due to the mandates on distancing.

All tables must be six feet apart and servers must wear masks.

Carmella's is taking it a step further with disposable menus, gloves, and extra sanitation.

Mike ezzo carmella's 2:47:17 i do think everyone is ready 2:47:18 there's pent up desire but i also know there is some anxiety.

People are going to go where they feel the safest and we hope we can do that for them 2:47:28 diners must also have a face covering when not seated.

And when the time comes to eat "in" carmella's....the restaurant is ready with plexiglass barriers on each booth.

In the city of utica.... word from the mayor's office....