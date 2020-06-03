Rochester Man Faces Rioting Charges

A Rochester man is facing riot charges for his alleged involvement in the riots following the death of George Floyd.

Police say 24?

"* year?*d junior smith was found with three others in an area where structures got burned... businesses were looted and assaults took place.

Well... the case against junior smith will happen in hennepin county since he was arrested there.

Hennepin county authorities are charging smith?

"*saying he was armed with a dangerous weapon... had a backpack with a hammer and spray paint... and was out way after curfew.

Olmsted county attorney mark ostrem says this case is unique in the way it came about since emotions are running high across the country.

He understands the need for protesting.

People need to shout... cry and express themselves.

But in the case of junior smith... ostrem says it wasn't the "it's one thing to be out there protesting and expressing yourself.

It's a whole other thing to be doing it with a gun.

There's where the charge came.

In fact, all three of the folks are charged with the fact that mr. smith had a gun.

I did talk to junior smith's mom.

She declined to go on camera but says he is bailed out... he's still in the twin cities and is trying to get a hold of his car.

Smith's first appearance is set for early august.

His mother tells kimt news 3 they are looking into getting him