How To Resuscitate Your Credit After Filing For Bankruptcy

Sometimes, personal debt becomes so unmanageable that filing for bankruptcy can bring real relief.

Going bankrupt can keep you from losing your home, your car, having your paycheck garnished, or having your utilities shut off.

But according to Business Insider, bankruptcy is no walk in the park and has long-lasting consequences on your credit record.

With Chapter 7 bankruptcy, all eligible debts are discharged immediately.

It will stay on your credit report for up to ten years.