Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Debut at No. 1 on Hot 100 With "Rain on Me," Anuel Shows Support for Black Lives Matter and More | B Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 02:40s - Published 5 days ago Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Debut at No. 1 on Hot 100 With "Rain on Me," Anuel Shows Support for Black Lives Matter and More | B Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga raise awareness as they hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, Latin artists support Black Lives Matter and the Weeknd donates to racial injustice initiatives. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Lady GaGa Applauds Brave Citizens for Raising Their Voices in Support of Black Lives Matter Encouraging fans to learn more about the movement sparked by the death of George Floyd, the 'Rain on...

AceShowbiz - Published 3 days ago











Tweets about this ๐ฃ๐š๐ž๐ก๐ฒ๐ฎ๐ง. โ€” xingyi, my love i. lady gaga ft blackpink โ€” sour candy ii. ariana grande & justin bieber โ€” stuck with u iii. paul cardall โ€” letting go 34 seconds ago |Z~โ™ก|๐Ÿฅ๐Ÿฅ‚|โœŠ๐ŸปโœŠ๐ŸพโœŠ๐Ÿฟ|๐Ÿณ๏ธโ€๐ŸŒˆ| @tomileeriteboob @ourdarlingcher 1 -Oh no not my baby ~ Cher I walk alone ~ Cher Lipstick on The glass ~ Maanam Thaโ€ฆ https://t.co/jfF527FuNv 1 minute ago ๐‘จ๐’๐’ˆ๐’†๐’ ๐ŸŒˆ RT @officialcharts: Rain On Me and Rockstar have replaced each other at Number 1 before, and the two songs are competing for the top spot oโ€ฆ 1 minute ago Luis Henry Rain on me ๐ŸŒง (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) #QueroNoTVZ 2 minutes ago Eros RT @StreamShallow: US Radio Update Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me 36.344 (+3.064) A massive updates for sunday this is so good. #Mโ€ฆ 2 minutes ago 961 KISS Here's Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's new diva-bop music video https://t.co/a7cSgEyca2 3 minutes ago Kindeness CHROMATICA RT @RDTMutiroes: . @KissFMUK Hi! Can you please play โ€œRain On Meโ€ by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande? Thank you! 4 minutes ago The Hit Network Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande - Rain On Me 4 minutes ago