Trump and Biden on protests

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IS 5MONTHS AWAY.ABC'S TREVOR AULT REPORTS---THECONTRAST BETWEEN PRESIDENTTRUMP AND FORMER VICE PRESIDENTJOE BIDEN APPEARS MORE AND MOREGLARING BY THE DAY.WITH AMERICA IN CRISIS-THECOUNTRY IS SEEING AN EVEN MORESTARK DIVIDE BETWEEN THE MANHOLDING THE WORLD'S MOSTPOWERFUL POSITION-AND THE MANRUNNING TO UNSEAT HIM.TRUMP ON GOVERNOR'S CALL: YOUHAVE TO ARREST PEOPLE, AND YOUHAVE TO TRY PEOPLE, AND THEYHAVE TO GO TO JAIL FOR LONGPERIODS OF TIME." IN THE FACEOF THIS STAGGERING NATIONWIDEMOVEMENT-PRESIDENT TRUMP-CONTINUING TO CALL FOR LAW ANDORDER, AND AT TIMES, FORCETRUMP: "IF A CITY OR STATEREFUSES TO TAKE THE ACTIONSTHAT ARE NECESSARY TO DEFENDTHE LIFE AND PROPERTY OF THEIRRESIDENTS, THEN N N WILL DEPLOYTHE UNITED STATES MILITARY, ANDQUICKLY SOLVE THE PROBLEM FORTHEM." AFTER THAT SPEECHMONDAY-- AUTHORITIES FORCEFULLYREMOVING PEACEFUL PROTESTERS INFRONT OF THE WHITE HOUSE-- TOMAKE WAY FOR A PRESIDENTIALPHOTOOP OUTSIDE HISTORIC ST JOHN'SCHURCH..WHOSE BASEMENT HAD BEEN BURNEDBY ROGUE DEMONSTRATORS-TRUMP: IS THAT A BIBLE?

IT'S ABIBLE THE SCENE-DRAWINGTHE IRE OF HISCHALLENGER-FORMER VICEPRESIDENT JOE BIDEN BLASTINGTHE PRESIDENT FOR POSING WITHAND HOLDING UP A BIBLE FOR AMINUTE AND A HALF SOTBIDEN: "I JUST WISH HE OPENEDIT ONCE IN A WHILE INSTEAD OFBRANDISHING IT.IF HE OPENED IT, HE COULD HAVELEARNED SOMETHING." BIDEN HASSINCE MET WITH MEMBERS OF BLACKCHURCH IN HIS HOME STATE OFDELAWARE- EVEN TAKING A KNEE.AND WHILE CONDEMNING VIOLENCETRAFFIC IN FEAR AND DIVISION.I WON'T FAN THE FLAMES OFHATE." FORMER CHAIRMAN OF THEJOINT CHIEFS..ADMIRAL MIKE MULLEN ALSOSLAMMING THE PRESIDENT (GFX)DISDAIN FOR THE RIGHTS OFPEACEFUL PROTEST IN THISCOUNTRY" (END GFX) TAG:PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS ALSOCRITICIZED BIDEN-SAYING HE'SBEEN POLITICALLY WEAK ALL HISLIFE-THE PRESIDENT ALSOCLAIMING HE'S DONE MORE FOR THEBLACK COMMUNITY THAN ANYPRESIDENT SINCE ABRAHAMLINCOLN.TREVOR AULT ABC NEWS NEW YORKJOE BIDEN IS HOSTING A ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION ON HIS PLANFOR BLACK