President Trump speaks to 'Students for Trump'
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:23s - Published
President Trump speaks to 'Students for Trump'
Ninety minute speech took aim at mail-in ballots, Biden, protests.
WATCH LIVE: President Trump Speaks at Students for Trump Event in Arizona

President *Donald Trump* is set to deliver an address at a Students for Trump event in Arizona.
Mediaite - Published

Trump to address student crowd of 3,000 in Phoenix as White House officials downplay virus threat

Arizona is one of the hottest spots for COVID-19 cases in the United States, and President Trump is...
CBS News - Published

Trump dismisses virus concerns after several staffers test positive for COVID-19

President Trump toured the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Tuesday and will speak at a "Students for...
CBS News - Published



Few Masks, No Social Distancing At Arizona Student Rally For President Trump [Video]

Few Masks, No Social Distancing At Arizona Student Rally For President Trump

Natalie Brand reports on President Trump speaking at a rally organized by students in Arizona where few coronavirus safety measures were visible (6-23-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:03Published
Trump Posted A Letter On Twitter From His Former Attorney John Dowd [Video]

Trump Posted A Letter On Twitter From His Former Attorney John Dowd

President Donald Trump’s former attorney John Dowd wrote a letter to Trump about protesters. Trump then shared the letter where Dowd called protesters outside the White House “terrorists.” Dowd..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Thousands Of Chinese Graduate Students In The US May Be Leaving Soon [Video]

Thousands Of Chinese Graduate Students In The US May Be Leaving Soon

Thousands of Chinese graduate students studying in the US are about to get a nasty shock. That's because they're about to discover their visas are to be cancelled. Those already outside the United..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published