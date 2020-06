K-State football players demand action after student's 'insensitive comments' about George Floyd

FOR BODY CAMERAS AND HAS SECUREDFUNDING FOR IT.KANSAS STATE FOOTBALL PLAYERSARE DEMANDING ACTION FROM THEUNIVERSITY AFTER A STUDENT’SINSENSITIVE TWEET ABOUT GEORGEFLOYD.QUARTERBACK SKYLAR THOMPSONTWEETED HE IS JOINING OTHERSTUDENTS DEMANDING THAT KANSASSTATE UNIVERSITY DISMISSESSTUDENTS QUOTE, FOR DISPLAYINGOPENLY RACIST, THREATENING ORDISRESPECTFUL ACTIONS TOWARD ASTUDENT OR GROUP OF STUDENTS.THE PLAYERS SAY THE TEAM WILLNOT PLAY OR PRACTICE UNTIL THEDEMANDS ARE MET AND ACTION ISTAKEN.K-STATE ATHLETICS RESPONDED BYTWEETING THAT THE UNIVERSITYSUPPORTS STUDENT ATHLETES, ANDQUOTE, WILL WORK TOGETHER TOMAKE OUR CAMPUS COMMUNITY ANEVEN BETTER PLACE TO CALL

