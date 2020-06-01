Global  

George Floyd Protests Prompting Parents To Talk To Kids About Racism

Protests across the nation over the death of George Floyd are forcing parents to have tough conversations about racism with their children.

Experts say these talks are necessary and must happen early and more often.

Nuggets release statement in wake of George Floyd protests addressing country’s “persistent legacy of racism”

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment released a statement condemning racism and hate late Sunday night as...
Denver Post - Published

Former President George W. Bush Speaks Out Amid George Floyd Protests

The former President of the United States is speaking out. George W. Bush released a statement on...
Just Jared - Published



