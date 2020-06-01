George Floyd Protests Prompting Parents To Talk To Kids About Racism
Protests across the nation over the death of George Floyd are forcing parents to have tough conversations about racism with their children.
Experts say these talks are necessary and must happen early and more often.
7Sport The world No. 81 revealed he feels like an “outsider” in tennis – prompting a show of support from @serenawilliams
https://t.co/sNrFsB8453 31 minutes ago
EHN The killing of George Floyd in police custody and protests against systemic racism are prompting many green groups… https://t.co/GMMZ8qbLMe 3 hours ago
VinFromJersey RT @nytimes: Protests have erupted in at least 140 cities across the United States over racism and police brutality. Some of the demonstrat… 3 hours ago
Kim Torres RT @Scott_Maxwell: My daughter & I found ourselves in the midst of some of the turmoil this past weekend.
She was distressed by the destruc… 9 hours ago
DR. TANVEER INQALABI, G.C.R. RT @IndianExpress: George Floyd death: Tension with the cops flared up for a third straight day, prompting President Donald Trump to take s… 15 hours ago
Terrence Reed RT @dwnews: Donald Trump has solely blamed "radical left anarchists" and Antifa for prompting violence at the protests — but again, he has… 17 hours ago
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘯 𝘞. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘉𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘉𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘯𝘢 RT @davidjoachim: NEW: The George Floyd killing is prompting outrage across sub-Saharan Africa, with protests staged in Kenya and Nigeria,… 22 hours ago
Hundreds Of Peaceful George Floyd Protesters Gather Outside Fishtown Police StationKimberly Davis reports.
Huntsville protest against the death of George Floyd 6Huntsville protest against the death of George Floyd