Drew Brees doubles down on National Anthem; Receives criticism from other NFL players

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
There are times in life when sports and human rights both have green lights through the same intersection.

- there are times in life when- sports... and human rights... - both have green lights through- the same intersection.- professional athletes have some- of the loudest voices,- in the world... and they can be- used as a vehicle, for change.- new orleans saints quarterback- drew brees used - his voice, on wednesday... and- other star players... used- theirs to respond.- during an interview with yahoo- finance... brees was asked- about the possibility of n- f-l- players kneeling, for the - national anthem... a silent - protest against police- brutality... started by former- san francisco 49ers - quarterback colin kaepernick, i- 20-16.- the future hall of famer double- down on his un-wavering - opinion, regarding the anthem..- saying he'll never agree- with anybody disrespecting the- flag, of the united states of - america... or our country.- brees openly criticized - kaepernick, four years ago... - not - for speaking out on an importan- issue... but for the manner in- which he did so.- in light of george floyd's- death, in police custody... and- the on-going protests that have- ensued... brees still isn't - changing his mind... on an issu- that's very close to his heart.- here's his full response... - - "i will never agree with anybod- disrespecting - the flag of the united states o- america or our country.

Let me- just tell you what i see- or what i feel when the nationa- anthem is played and when i loo- at the flag of the- - - - united states.

I envision my tw- grandfathers who fought for thi- country - during world war ii, one in the- army and one in the marine- corps, both risking - their lives to protect their- country and to try to make thei- country and this world a better- - - - place.

So every time i stand- with my hand over my heart- looking at that flag and signin- the national anthem, that's wha- i think about.

And in many- cases, it brings me to- tears thinking all that has bee- sacrificed.

Not just those in - the military, but for that- - - - matter, those throughout the- civil rights movements of the - 60's and everyone - and all that has been endured b- so many people up until this- point.

And is - everything right with our - country right now?

No, it's not- we still have a long way to go.- but i think what you do by- standing there and showing- respect to the flag with your - hand over your heart is it show- unity.

It shows that we are all- - - - in this together, we can all do- better, and that we are all par- of the solution."

- - - - intentions seemingly genuine...- but even his own- teammates not on board, with- those comments.

- his favorite target michael - thomas... saying he don't know- no- better... and later... we don't- care if you don't agree and - whoever else how about that.- another teammate... running bac- alvin kamara... - simply saying oop.- even le-bron james weighing - in... responding wow man... - colin - kaepernick kneeling has - absolutely nothing to do- with the dis-respect of the - flag... and our soldiers.

- james also referencing his- father-in-law... a war- veteran...- who never found kaepernick's- protest to be offensive.- - brees... the n-f-l's all-time - leading passer... later provide- a - follow-up statement to e- - s-p-n... saying quote... i love- and respect my teammates... and- i stand right there with them - in regards to fighting for- racial equality and justice.- i also stand with my- grandfathers who risked their - lives for this- country... and countless other- military men and women who do i- on a daily



