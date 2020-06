Hundreds gather for peaceful protest in Delray Beach

A peaceful protest was held Wednesday evening in Delray Beach to call for change after last week's death of George Floyd.

WERE HEARD IN THE STREETS OFDOWNTOWN DELAY BEACH.

A MARCHMADE WITH POLICE THROUGH ABUSY ATLANTIC AVENUE.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S TODD WILSONWAS WITH THAT GROUP DELIVERINGA MESSAGE TO THE STEPS OF CITYHALL.<< NATS: (VO) THIS LARGE GROUPOF PROTESTORS ARE ON THEMARCH.

THEY WANT JUSTICE ANDTHEY WANT IT NOW.

(SOT13:25:26) 3 SEC WE NEED ACHANGE NOT JUST FOR DELRAY BUTALL OVER THE COUNTRY.

NATS:(VO) THE CALL FOR CHANGE COMESFROM THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYDIN MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA.

SOTHIS GROUP LEFT POMPEY PARKAND IS HEADING JUST UNDER AMILE AWAY TO CITY HALL.

THEYCHANT, THEY HOLD UP SIGNS ANDTHEY MARCH FOR A CAUSE.

(SOT15:09:36) 8 SEC (PAULFULTON-DELRAY BEACH) YOU GOTEVERY CULTURE OUT HERE, YOUGOT ASIAN, YOU GOT WHITEPEOPLE, YOU GOT MEXICANS.KNOWING THAT THERE'S OTHERPEOPLE OUT HERE THAT CAREABOUT US IT SHOW A LOT.NATS:(WORDS FROM THE CHIEF ONPODIUM) (VO) THE CROWD GATHERSON THE FRONT LAWN OF CITYHALL.

MULTIPLE SPEAKERS AREHEARD FROM INCLUDING THE CHIEFOF POLICE.

HE SAYS HE ISHURTING AFTER SEEING THE VIDEOOF GEORGE FLOYD.

(SOT13:27:42) (CHIEF JAVAROSIMS-DELRAY BEACH POLICEDEPARTMENT) 15 SEC I WASIMMEDIATELY DISTURBED BY WHATI SAW.

IT BROUGHT BACKMEMORIES THAT I REALLY DON'TWANT TO REFLECT BACK TO.

ITBROUGHT BACK THE 50'S AND 60'SWHEN DOGS WAS BEING RELEASEDON AFRICAN AMERICANS.

NATS:(VO) CHIEF SIMS SAYS THAT TYPEOF POLICING ISN'T TOLERATED INHIS DEPARTMENT.

(SOT 13:28:28)8 SEC MY OFFICERS AREENCOURAGED TO TREAT EVERYBODYWITH RESPECT AND DIGNITY.

..THAT MEANS EVERYBODYREGARDLESS OF WHAT SIDE OF TTRACK YOU LIVE ON.

NATS: (VO)THE PEOPLE HERE SAY THEY KNOWTHE FIGHT TO END RACISM INTHIS COUNTRY IS A LONG ONE.IT'S A CHALLENGE THESE FOLKSARE WILLING TO TAKE ON.

.

INDELRAY BEACH, TODD WILSON WPTVNC5