Summer activities get underway

Iowa playgrounds like this will soon be filled with the laughter of children as they are now open once again.

Xxx "the park board actually made the decision today ?

"* the playgrounds are open."

But brian pauly with the mason city parks and recreation board says play at your own risk.

He mentions there is no way to keep all those surfaces sanitized, so he wants everyone to follow some common sense guidelines.

"if you go use the playground or facilities, we strongly suggest following the public health guideline of washing your hands, bringing disenfectants and definitely do not touch your face and practice good hygiene."

Mohawks baseball is also getting ready for some summer fun according to principal dan long.

The boys of summer are already on the field getting warmed up.

"we actually just started and had our first day of practice yesterday, so there's been, you could call it a flurry of work to get ready for this in the last couple of weeks."

Their first game will take place on june 15th.

In the meantime, the team will work hard to abide by the new guidelines, designed to protect coaches, players and spectators from the coronavirus.

"there are just a variety of things that come into play with this such as daily health screening that all of our players and coaches have to go through before anyone's able to be present.

We've had to across the border in minnesota, playgrounds are allowed to be open.... but the governor's order does allow local governments to keep them closed if they see fit.

Summer sports are also allowed to play again in the north star state.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news