Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Virtual Town Hall Hosted By Denver Police Answers Questions About Protests

Wednesday night’s virtual town hall with Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen started by honoring the memory of George Floyd.

Denver's police chief repeatedly promised change and accountability in a virtual town hall Wednesday...
Topics included Denver Police Department's use of force on protesters over the weekend, to which the Chief said “we will review those,” hiring and training practices within the department, and how..

Former President Barack Obama gave remarks in response to the nationwide protests for racial justice on Wednesday during a virtual town hall.

