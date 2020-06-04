Virtual Town Hall Hosted By Denver Police Answers Questions About Protests
Wednesday night’s virtual town hall with Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen started by honoring the memory of George Floyd.
'We have to do better': Denver Police Chief holds virtual town hall in wake of George Floyd protetsTopics included Denver Police Department's use of force on protesters over the weekend, to which the Chief said “we will review those,” hiring and training practices within the department, and how..
Obama Address The Nation As Protests ContinueFormer President Barack Obama gave remarks in response to the nationwide protests for racial justice on Wednesday during a virtual town hall.