Rain lashes in parts of Maharashtra

Rain lashed in parts of Maharashtra on June 04.

Mumbai's Kandivali area and Maharashtra's Thane received rainfall.

Scientist of IMD (Mumbai), Shubhangi Bhute said, "Mumbai received rainfall today which is remnants of the cyclone.

They will give intense spell for sometimes.

Wind direction is towards north-east for now and that is why the speed is fast.

Palghar, Mumbai, Thane are likely to receive heavy rainfall." Cyclone Nisarga hit coastal parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 03.