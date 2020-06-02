Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall near city of Mumbai

Global  

Cyclone Nisarga, which intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" this morning, has made landfall on the coast of west India.

The landfall process started at around 12.30pm, with the storm reaching shore about 95 km from Mumbai, Maharashtra state.

Footage filmed on June 3 shows heavy rain in Mumbai with trees and poles uprooted by the storm.

Cyclone Nisarga is the second cyclone to strike India's coasts in nearly two weeks.

Last month cyclone Amphan, one of the worst storms to have formed over the Bay of Bengal in recent years, struck Bengal and parts of Odisha, killing nearly 100 people and affecting tens of thousands .

