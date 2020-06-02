Cyclone Nisarga: NDRF personnel on alert in parts of Maharashtra

Global  

The sea beach in Kelwa village of Maharashtra's Palghar remains deserted due to the upcoming threat of cyclone Nisarga.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed in the region.

Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall near Alibaug on June 03.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nisarga is approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours.

It is 155 km south-southwest of Alibaug and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai.

5 trains that were to depart from Mumbai Terminal have been rescheduled, while 2 trains that were scheduled to arrive at Mumbai Terminal to be suitably regulated and one train has been diverted: Indian Railways.

