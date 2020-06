Cyclone Nisarga to hit Maharashtra today, NDRF teams deployed

Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall today near Maharashtra’s Alibaug.

Nisarga intensified into a severe cyclonic storm early on Wednesday.

Strong winds and rain hit Maharashtra’s North Ratnagiri area.

IMD has issued a red alert for at least seven coastal districts of Maharashtra.

NDRF Chief said that several teams have been deployed in Maharashtra.

Few teams were spotted carrying out recce Khambat & Palghar coast.

