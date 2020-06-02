Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyclone Nisarga: 40,000 people evacuated to safer places in Maharashtra

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Cyclone Nisarga: 40,000 people evacuated to safer places in Maharashtra

Cyclone Nisarga: 40,000 people evacuated to safer places in Maharashtra

While speaking to ANI in Mumbai on June 03, the current head of NDRF in Maharashtra, Anupam Srivastava spoke on measures being taken in view of impending cyclone Nisarga.

He said, "We have deployed 15 teams of NDRF in Maharashtra and we have also called 5 teams from Visakhapatnam here.

So, total 20 teams of NDRF have been deployed in the coastal belt of Maharashtra." "We are moving people into shelter homes.

Around 35, 000-40, 000 people have been evacuated by NDRF in Maharashtra so far," he added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Cyclone Nisarga swirls towards Maharashtra, concerns at nuclear, chemical units

As the Cyclone Nisarga whirls towards Maharashtra at a steady pace, concerns have been expressed,...
Mid-Day - Published



Tweets about this

TheAsianAgeNews

The Asian Age Hundreds of people living close to various beaches in Mumbai are being shifted to safer places in view of cyclone N… https://t.co/77lXr0uA2h 2 minutes ago

16_shab

shab شب RT @AssaadRazzouk: Cyclone Nisarga intensifies as it approaches Mumbai - First serious cyclone to make landfall in city since at least 1891… 5 minutes ago

stranaconda

Bryan Stranahan RT @cnnbrk: More than 100,000 people -- including Covid-19 patients -- are being evacuated from low-lying coastal areas in India's western… 7 minutes ago

JamescollCarter

James Carter RT @cnni: More than 100,000 people -- including Covid-19 patients -- are being evacuated from low-lying coastal areas in India's western st… 8 minutes ago

bensadifarid

bensadifarid RT @CNN: More than 100,000 people -- including Covid-19 patients -- are being evacuated from low-lying coastal areas in India's western sta… 15 minutes ago

ChowkidaarShah

Hiten Shah RT @SkymetWeather: About 43 NDRF teams are deployed in the two states; of which 21 are in #Maharashtra and 16 are in #Gujarat. Nearly 1 lak… 33 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Cyclone Nisarga: Akshay Kumar urges Mumbaikars to follow guidelines to stay safe [Video]

Cyclone Nisarga: Akshay Kumar urges Mumbaikars to follow guidelines to stay safe

Actor Akshay Kumar urged people to stay safe in view of impending cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to hit parts of Maharashtra. The actor shared the guidelines by BMC to stay safe, and asked people..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published
Cyclone Nisarga: Around 12,000 people evacuated from coastal areas in Raigad [Video]

Cyclone Nisarga: Around 12,000 people evacuated from coastal areas in Raigad

While speaking to ANI in Maharashtra's Raigad on June 03, the SP of Raigad district, Anil S Paraskar spoke on measures being taken in view of impending cyclone Nisarga. He said, "There is an order of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published