Cyclone Nisarga: 40,000 people evacuated to safer places in Maharashtra

While speaking to ANI in Mumbai on June 03, the current head of NDRF in Maharashtra, Anupam Srivastava spoke on measures being taken in view of impending cyclone Nisarga.

He said, "We have deployed 15 teams of NDRF in Maharashtra and we have also called 5 teams from Visakhapatnam here.

So, total 20 teams of NDRF have been deployed in the coastal belt of Maharashtra." "We are moving people into shelter homes.

Around 35, 000-40, 000 people have been evacuated by NDRF in Maharashtra so far," he added.