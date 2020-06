Rooftop sent flying in Mumbai as Cyclone Nisarga batters India, killing at least four

As Tropical Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in India on Wednesday (June 3) the destructive weather was seen bringing strong winds and heavy rain to Mumbai.

Footage shows big waves and heavy tides on the coast as one building had a roof structure swept away with the wind.

The cyclone slammed the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kph(75 mph).

Landfall was made at 12.30 pm at Alibaug near Mumbai and the death toll is now at least four.