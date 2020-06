Cyclone Nisarga | 'One lakh people evacuated, 43 teams deployed': NDRF chief

Cyclone Nisarga began its landfall process around noon near Maharashtra's Alibag.

IMD said that Nisarga's landfall process will continue for three hours.

NDRF chief SN Pradhan spoke on the measures being taken to combat the cyclonic storm.

"About 43 NDRF teams are deployed in the two states, of which, 21 teams are in Maharashtra and 16 are in Gujarat," he said.

Pradhan further informed that more than 40,000 people each have been evacuated in Maharashtra and Gujarat.