Cyclone Nisarga: 5 more teams being airlifted for Gujarat from Punjab, says NDRF DG

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General, SN Pradhan on cyclone Nisarga said that 11 teams are deployed in Gujarat, while Maharashtra has 10 teams. However, Gujarat has asked for 5 more teams which are getting airlifted from Punjab, he added.
"There will be a total of 16 teams in Gujarat and 10 teams in Maharashtra, with 6 in Maharashtra on standby if required and two teams in Gujarat on standby," Pradhan further said.
The cyclone is expected to hit parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 03.