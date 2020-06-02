Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyclone Nisarga: NDRF teams recceing Gujarat's Khambhat coast

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Cyclone Nisarga: NDRF teams recceing Gujarat's Khambhat coast

Cyclone Nisarga: NDRF teams recceing Gujarat's Khambhat coast

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel teams have been recceing the Khambhat coast of Gujarat on June 03.

Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall near Alibaug on June 03.

Maharashtra's North Ratnagiri area is witnessing strong winds and rain today.

Daman also received rainfall.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nisarga is approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours.

It is 155 km south-southwest of Alibaug and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

34 NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra, Gujarat to deal with cyclone Nisarga

Thirty-four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed as the cyclone Nisarga...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this

aman_godbole

Aman Godbole RT @the_hindu: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday increased the number of its personnel pressed into service to deal wi… 32 seconds ago

sarathk00171678

sarath kumar Cyclone Nisarga live updates: Section 144 imposed, NDRF teams deployed in Mumbai https://t.co/7lmqnAIUYJ 3 minutes ago

NagendraKasim

Nagendra RT @tanushreevenkat: #CycloneNisarga Evacuation was on late until late Tuesday night in coastal districts of #Maharashtra 20 NDRF teams dep… 6 minutes ago

ConnectGujarat

ConnectGujarat 19 teams of NDRF deployed in various districts of Gujarat in preparation of Cyclone Nisarga For More Details Clic… https://t.co/2WSmmgPYXS 6 minutes ago

ask0704

Aadit Kapadia આદિત કાપડિયા Section 144 imposed, NDRF teams deployed as Mumbai braces for cyclone Nisarga | this has been one rough year for… https://t.co/l9Uvwo0fp1 7 minutes ago

NagendraKasim

Nagendra RT @firstpost: #CycloneNisarg | Around 1,500 people staying in a shelter in Thal, #Alibaug, were evacuated by #NDRF teams. | Follow LIVE Up… 8 minutes ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English #CycloneNisarga | Rain lashes parts of Panaji city IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall for today at most… https://t.co/ybWQfJQElZ 9 minutes ago

pramodrama

Pramod Ramatmajan 🇮🇳 Cyclone Nisarga live updates: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai, NDRF teams deployed https://t.co/mF6pmsr8Ux 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Cyclone Nisarga: NDRF personnel on alert in parts of Maharashtra [Video]

Cyclone Nisarga: NDRF personnel on alert in parts of Maharashtra

The sea beach in Kelwa village of Maharashtra's Palghar remains deserted due to the upcoming threat of cyclone Nisarga. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:43Published
Cyclone Nisarga: People living near sea shifted to rehabilitation centre in Dahanu area [Video]

Cyclone Nisarga: People living near sea shifted to rehabilitation centre in Dahanu area

Due to the upcoming threat of Cyclone Nisarga, around 70 residents of Dahanu-Agar village, which is located near the sea coast, have been shifted to a rehabilitation centre in Dahanu area. All..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published