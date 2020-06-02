Cyclone Nisarga: NDRF teams recceing Gujarat's Khambhat coast

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel teams have been recceing the Khambhat coast of Gujarat on June 03.

Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall near Alibaug on June 03.

Maharashtra's North Ratnagiri area is witnessing strong winds and rain today.

Daman also received rainfall.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nisarga is approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours.

It is 155 km south-southwest of Alibaug and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai.