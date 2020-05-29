Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lili Reinhart is 'proudly' bisexual

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Lili Reinhart is 'proudly' bisexual

Lili Reinhart is 'proudly' bisexual

Lili Reinhart has come out as bisexual, as she described herself as a "proud bisexual woman" whilst voicing her support for a Black Lives Matter protest run by members of the LGBTQ community.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Lili Reinhart Comes Out as Bisexual in Post Supporting Black Lives Matter

Lili Reinhart has come out as bisexual. The 23-year-old Riverdale star revealed the news on her...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Riverdale star Lili Reinhart reveals she is a ‘proud bisexual woman’

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has revealed that she is a “proud bisexual woman”.
Belfast Telegraph - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Urging Fans To Attend LGBTQ Solidarity Protest, Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual [Video]

Urging Fans To Attend LGBTQ Solidarity Protest, Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual

'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart took to Instagram Stories to urge her fans to attend a Black Lives Matter solidarity protest. The West Hollywood, California demonstration was organized by the LGBTQ..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Cole Sprouse staying with K.J. Apa following Lili Reinhart split [Video]

Cole Sprouse staying with K.J. Apa following Lili Reinhart split

Cole Sprouse has been self-isolating with Riverdale co-star K.J. Apa following his split from Lili Reinhart, according to his brother Dylan.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:48Published