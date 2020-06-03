Newly-single Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual in protest post
Lili Reinhart has come out as bisexual days after sources confirmed she and Cole Sprouse had split.
Lili Reinhart is 'proudly' bisexualLili Reinhart has come out as bisexual, as she described herself as a "proud bisexual woman" whilst voicing her support for a Black Lives Matter protest run by members of the LGBTQ community.
Urging Fans To Attend LGBTQ Solidarity Protest, Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart took to Instagram Stories to urge her fans to attend a Black Lives Matter solidarity protest.
The West Hollywood, California demonstration was organized by the LGBTQ..