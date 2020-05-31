SC orders Delhi-UP-Haryana to frame common policy for travel in NCR | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court has given a week’s time to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to decide on a consistent policy for inter-state movement in Delhi NCR, Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart PM Scott Morrison took part in the first-ever virtual bilateral summit today; Two MLAs Akshay Patel and Jitu Bhai Chaudhary from Gujarat Congress have resigned from the post of MLA; Industrialist and Managing Director of Bajaj Auto Rajiv Bajaj called the covid 19 lockdown draconian during a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and more new
