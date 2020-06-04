Man asks journalists covering Australian PM's press conference to get off his lawn
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison was interrupted during a news conference on Thursday by a man asking journalists to get off his lawn.
The man then yelled from his door, telling journalists to get off the grass.
'Get off my grass': Man interrupts Australian PMThe resident stopped Scott Morrison's press briefing, complaining his lawn had "just been reseeded".
Australian PM told to "Get off the grass!'It was supposed to be a symbol of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's command over the Australian economy on Thursday (June 4), but his press conference to announce a fourth stimulus package briefly turned..