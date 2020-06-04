Global  

Man asks journalists covering Australian PM's press conference to get off his lawn

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison was interrupted during a news conference on Thursday by a man asking journalists to get off his lawn.

The man then yelled from his door, telling journalists to get off the grass.

