Madeleine McCann case: German paedophile identified as new suspect

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s
Madeleine McCann case: German paedophile identified as new suspect
A new development in one of the UK's most high-profile missing persons cases.
Madeleine McCann's family says police lead on new suspect is 'very significant'

The parents of Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 aged just three sparking a...
Reuters

News24.com | German police identify 'murder' suspect in Madeleine McCann case

Police revealed Wednesday they have identified a new suspect in the disappearance of British girl...
News24




Cold Case Of Missing British Toddler Maddie McCann Gets Biggest Break Since 2007 [Video]

Cold Case Of Missing British Toddler Maddie McCann Gets Biggest Break Since 2007

Thirteen years ago, 3-year-old British toddler Madeleine McCann disappeared from her parents' resort villa in Portugal without a trace. Now, Newser reports her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, may..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:37
Police identify German suspect in Madeleine McCann case [Video]

Police identify German suspect in Madeleine McCann case

The Metropolitan Police have identified a German prisoner as a suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. The 43-year-old who has not been named is described as white with short blond hair,..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:13