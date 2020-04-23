UK loses faith in government over virus: poll

Confidence in the UK government slid the most among the world’s leading economies, in a new survey on their handling of the ongoing global health crisis.
Numbers released Thursday (June 4) by Kantar revealed trust in Britain’s leadership suffered a sharp fall of 18 points from April to 51%.
In the United States, Canada, Germany, France and Italy, the declines ranged between two and six points.
Japan was the only country to show an increase.
In May, 48% of respondents approved of how authorities from the Group of Seven nations as a whole were handling things.
That was down from 50% in April and 54% in March.
Britain’s casualty total is now the highest in Europe.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was heavily criticised after his top advisor Dominic Cummings took a long road trip with his family while tight travel restrictions were in place.
Just over half of the 7,000 respondents in the poll said they would use a contact-tracing app, while almost two-thirds of those who said they wouldn’t use one cited privacy concerns.
Results also showed one in three people currently felt uncomfortable about returning to their workplace.