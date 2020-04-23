Global  

UK loses faith in government over virus: poll

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published
While confidence in governments is sliding among almost all of the world's economies, a new poll found the British public to be the most skeptical about their leaders.

Adam Reed reports.

Confidence in the UK government slid the most among the world’s leading economies, in a new survey on their handling of the ongoing global health crisis.

Numbers released Thursday (June 4) by Kantar revealed trust in Britain’s leadership suffered a sharp fall of 18 points from April to 51%.

In the United States, Canada, Germany, France and Italy, the declines ranged between two and six points.

Japan was the only country to show an increase.

In May, 48% of respondents approved of how authorities from the Group of Seven nations as a whole were handling things.

That was down from 50% in April and 54% in March.

Britain’s casualty total is now the highest in Europe.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was heavily criticised after his top advisor Dominic Cummings took a long road trip with his family while tight travel restrictions were in place.

Just over half of the 7,000 respondents in the poll said they would use a contact-tracing app, while almost two-thirds of those who said they wouldn’t use one cited privacy concerns.

Results also showed one in three people currently felt uncomfortable about returning to their workplace.





