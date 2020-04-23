UK loses faith in government over virus: poll

While confidence in governments is sliding among almost all of the world's economies, a new poll found the British public to be the most skeptical about their leaders.

Confidence in the UK government slid the most among the world’s leading economies, in a new survey on their handling of the ongoing global health crisis.

Numbers released Thursday (June 4) by Kantar revealed trust in Britain’s leadership suffered a sharp fall of 18 points from April to 51%.

In the United States, Canada, Germany, France and Italy, the declines ranged between two and six points.

Japan was the only country to show an increase.

In May, 48% of respondents approved of how authorities from the Group of Seven nations as a whole were handling things.

That was down from 50% in April and 54% in March.

Britain’s casualty total is now the highest in Europe.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was heavily criticised after his top advisor Dominic Cummings took a long road trip with his family while tight travel restrictions were in place.

Just over half of the 7,000 respondents in the poll said they would use a contact-tracing app, while almost two-thirds of those who said they wouldn’t use one cited privacy concerns.

Results also showed one in three people currently felt uncomfortable about returning to their workplace.